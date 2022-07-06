Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 168,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,937. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55.

