Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,502 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.90.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.85 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

