Cerity Partners LLC Sells 35,553 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,553 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.12. The company had a trading volume of 373,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.