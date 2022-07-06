Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,820,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,144,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,254,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 354,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.76. 912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average is $197.20. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

