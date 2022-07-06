CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” by National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.45.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. The stock has a market cap of C$577.31 million and a P/E ratio of 10.76. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$3.11.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.3451852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Insiders acquired a total of 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324 over the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

