CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.87

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 74727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.71 million and a PE ratio of -15.86.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

