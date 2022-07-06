Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Cut to C$8.25

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIAFF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

Champion Iron stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,450. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

