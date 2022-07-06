Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $139.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.25.
CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.44.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,380,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
