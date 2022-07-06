Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $139.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.44.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,380,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

