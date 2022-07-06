Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.12 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $128.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

