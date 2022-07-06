Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) vs. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Head-To-Head Review

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 2 3 11 1 2.65

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $69.05, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.2%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Occidental Petroleum pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Occidental Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million N/A $6.54 million N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $26.31 billion 2.11 $2.32 billion $6.57 9.00

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 81.90% 82.38% 82.38% Occidental Petroleum 25.01% 47.28% 6.71%

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3,867 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.