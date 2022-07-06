Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.