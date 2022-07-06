China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 711,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,376,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 251,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

