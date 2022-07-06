China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.0% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.