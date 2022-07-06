China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $697,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 297 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,717.69.

BKNG opened at $1,787.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,074.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2,236.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,689.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

