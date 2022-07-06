China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 32,470 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,470 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for approximately 1.6% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Catalent by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,963,000 after acquiring an additional 647,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,204,000 after acquiring an additional 627,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.