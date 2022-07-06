China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $143.07 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.37.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

