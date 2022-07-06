China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

Shares of ASML opened at $432.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $529.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

