China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CYD stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

