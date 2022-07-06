China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CYD stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $16.41.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
