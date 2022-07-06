Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.15

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 181016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

