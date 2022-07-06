Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $56,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.45. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $157.19 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

