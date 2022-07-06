Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.31. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,614. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

