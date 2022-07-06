Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Head to Head Review

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get F & M Bank alerts:

This table compares F & M Bank and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 20.20% 9.93% 0.80% Citizens Financial Group 30.67% 10.69% 1.19%

3.9% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of F & M Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F & M Bank and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $47.40 million 1.90 $10.74 million $2.75 9.41 Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 2.52 $2.32 billion $4.72 7.54

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F & M Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for F & M Bank and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Group 1 4 7 0 2.50

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $53.23, suggesting a potential upside of 49.65%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Dividends

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. F & M Bank pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats F & M Bank on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F & M Bank (Get Rating)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated thirteen banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. It operates approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia; 114 retail and commercial non-branch offices in national markets; and approximately 3,300 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.