Clean Yield Group Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of KO stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,484,861. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $276.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
