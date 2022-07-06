Clean Yield Group Purchases 2,205 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

