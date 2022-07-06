Clean Yield Group Sells 1,730 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings makes up about 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.63% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 346.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

HIFS stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.02. 3,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.42. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $270.50 and a 12 month high of $432.19.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

