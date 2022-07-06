Clean Yield Group Sells 2,464 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.4% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,324. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

