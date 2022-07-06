Clean Yield Group Sells 689 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.09.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $181.43. 1,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.03 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

