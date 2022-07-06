Clean Yield Group Sells 9,085 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.07% of Umpqua worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 733,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

