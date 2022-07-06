Clean Yield Group Trims Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Nomad Foods makes up approximately 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.09% of Nomad Foods worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NOMD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.70. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $822.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

