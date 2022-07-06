CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 650,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Shares of DOCRF remained flat at $$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,553. CloudMD Software & Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

