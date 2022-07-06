Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $55.41

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.41, but opened at $53.84. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 69,125 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.24.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

