Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 16,142 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 237.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 859,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,735. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

