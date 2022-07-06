Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 4,471 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.94. 8,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.