Collective Family Office LLC Buys 640 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,386. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

