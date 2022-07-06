Collective Family Office LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. 108,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,245,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

