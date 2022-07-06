Collective Family Office LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 173.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,596. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

