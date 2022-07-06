Collective Family Office LLC Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,420 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,192. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

