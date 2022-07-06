Collective Family Office LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $349,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.15. 6,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

