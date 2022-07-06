Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.56. 707,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.