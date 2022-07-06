Collective Family Office LLC Sells 16,550 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,318,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. 69,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,442,693. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

