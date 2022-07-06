Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Colony Bankcorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.56. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter worth $188,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

