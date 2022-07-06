Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

