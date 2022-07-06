Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

CYH stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $563.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 198,080 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,163,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,415,000 after buying an additional 167,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after buying an additional 1,052,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

