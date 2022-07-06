Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 260,772 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,025 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,772 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 13,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

