Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 80,459 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,459 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 63,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,319. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

