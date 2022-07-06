Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $15.34 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,123. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

