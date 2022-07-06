Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 191,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 426,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,023,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

