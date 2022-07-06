Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,006.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.28. 6,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,540. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

LPL Financial Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.