Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $247.00. 29,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.16 and its 200 day moving average is $236.73.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

