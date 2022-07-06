Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.32

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 5588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCU. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,357,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,676.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the period.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.